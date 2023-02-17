Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test: Ashwin takes two quick scalps to put India at advantage, Australia at 94/3 (Day 1, Lunch)

Two quick wickets by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin put India at an advantage at the end of the first session of the second Test against Australia of the four-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

At lunch, Australia's score read 94/3, with Usman Khawaja (50*) and Travis Head (1*) holding fort for the Aussies.

Unlike the first Test, openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner ensured a slow, steady start for Australia. Warner played the anchor's role while Khawaja started to find boundaries.

The duo brought up their 50-run stand in just 13.5 overs.

In the 16th over, pacer Mohammed Shami struck for the hosts, dismissing Warner for just 15 off 44 balls. The left-hander's terrible run of scores in India continued with yet another disappointing knock that ended with the batter nicking the ball to keeper Srikar Bharat. Australia was 50/1 at that point.

Marnus Labuschagne, the world's number one Test batter was next up at the crease.

He continued his good touch, hitting four delightful boundaries. However, Ashwin once again played the spoilsport, putting an end to his knock of 18 off 25 balls by trapping him leg-before-wicket. Australia was reduced to 91/2, with the 41-run stand between Khawaja-Labuschagne coming to an end.

Ashwin got his second wicket of the match by dismissing Steve Smith for a two-ball duck. Australia was 91/3.

Khawaja brought up his half-century in 71 balls, his 20th in the longer format. He and Travis took visitors through the remainder of the session without any further damage.

Ashwin ended as India's leading bowler with figures of 2/29 at lunch while Shami took the other wicket while conceding 31 in his six overs.

Brief Scores: Australia: 94/3 in 25 overs (Usman Khawaja 50*, Marnus Labuschagne 18, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/29).

( With inputs from ANI )

