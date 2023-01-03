Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia coach Andrew McDonald says Cameron Green will be fit for first Test

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald is confident that star all-rounder Cameron Green will be ready before the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Green suffered a broken finger in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, ruling him out of the third and final Test match of the series.

Cameron Green sustained a finger injury after he was hit on the glove by a fierce delivery from Anrich Nortje. Green walked off the field immediately with a bleeding finger. However, the 23-year-old displayed his doggedness after coming out to bat with a broken finger to register a gritty half-century. was later revealed that the young star had suffered a broken finger, ruling him out of the third Test against the Proteas and the remainder of the Big Bash League. His injury rendered him a doubt for the much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series against India in February. However, Australian head coach Andrew McDonald is confident that the budding superstar will be fit for the Test series against India.