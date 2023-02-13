Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Third India-Australia Test shifted to Indore from Dharamshala

The third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia has been shifted from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala to Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday.

"The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore," the BCCI said in a statement.

Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully, the BCCI further said.

The second Test of the series will be held in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium from February 17-21.

The fourth and final Test of the series will be hosted in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from March 9-13.

India is currently leading the series 1-0.

In the first Test, Australia was no match for the Indian spin trio Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, who delivered brilliant all-round performances to guide the home side to a memorable win by an inning and 132 runs. India skipper Rohit Sharma also scored a majestic hundred in testing conditions at Nagpur.

Electing to bat first, Australia was bundled out for 177 runs in their first innings. Aussies were no match for Indian spinners as Labuschagne (49), Smith (37), Carey (36) and Handscomb (31) were the only ones who could score something decent and resist the Indian spin web. Jadeja took a five-wicket haul, ending with figures of 5/47. Ashwin got three scalps while Siraj and Shami took one wicket each.

India came out to bat and the top order, except skipper Rohit Sharma, failed again. KL (20) continued his frustrating show with the bat and was dismissed by debutant Murphy. Nightwatchman Ashwin scored a handy knock of 23. Pujara fell for just seven while attempting a sweep. Virat also continued his worrisome string of low scores in Tests, falling victim to spin once again. Murphy got the crucial wicket of Virat.

Debutants Suryakumar Yadav (8) and KS Bharat (8) could not touch double digits. Rohit however, kept the other end steady and scored 120 off 212 balls with 15 fours and two sixes. On a tough surface which was nightmarish for the batters, the Indian skipper put on a batting masterclass. India was reduced to 240/7 after Rohit and Bharat's dismissals.

Jadeja and Axar then took the baton and guided India to a dominant position at the end of day two, ending at 321/7 on the second day. Jadeja's knock of 70, Axar's 84 and an entertaining knock of 37 runs by Mohammed Shami took India to 400 runs before they were bundled out. The hosts had 223-run first innings lead.

Spinner Todd Murphy had a dream spell on his debut, taking 7 wickets for 124 runs in 47 overs. Skipper Pat Cummins got two for 78 runs in 20.3 overs. Spinner Nathan Lyon could only get one scalp for 126 runs in 49 overs.

In their bid to overcome this massive lead, Australia was bundled out for just 91 runs. Steven Smith (25*) was the top-scorer for the Aussies as other batters failed to touch the 20-run mark.

Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for hosts, taking 5/37 in 12 overs. Jadeja also took 2/34 while Shami got figures of 2/13. Axar also took a wicket for six runs in three overs.

Jadeja was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his all-round performances.

Brief Scores: India: 400 in 139.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Axar Patel 84*, Todd Murphy 7/124) defeated Australia: 177 and 91 (Steve Smith 25, Marnus Labuschagne 17, Ravichandran Ashwin 5/37) by innings and 132 runs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor