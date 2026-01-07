New Delhi [India], January 7 : Former India cricketer Saba Karim believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) now possess one of the most feared finishing combinations in the Women's Premier League (WPL) with Richa Ghosh and Nadine de Klerk forming a powerful middle-order pairing.

Karim said on JioStar that the presence of both batters gives RCB the confidence to chase down targets or recover from difficult situations, while also creating pressure on opposition bowlers.

"With Nadine de Klerk and Richa Ghosh in the middle order, RCB now has two powerful finishers in their squad. The presence of both of them will create fear in the minds of other teams' bowlers. Both players give the belief that they can come and win a match even in difficult situations. Opposition bowlers will have a tough time bowling against this batting pair of Richa and de Klerk," JioStar expert Karim said.

Richa Ghosh has been one of RCB's most reliable batters over the years. She has featured in 26 matches for the franchise, scoring 625 runs, including eight half-centuries, at an impressive strike rate of 150.96. Nadine de Klerk, on the other hand, is yet to fully establish herself in the league.

The South African all-rounder has played one match for RCB so far, scoring one run and picking up two wickets. However, her international record highlights her potential, with 52 wickets and 667 runs in Women's T20 Internationals.

Karim also spoke about RCB's overseas signing Lauren Bell, stating that the experienced England pacer could play a key role for the side in the upcoming season.

"Lauren Bell is a very good buy for RCB. They needed an experienced overseas pace bowler. Now they have a bowler in the form of Lauren Bell, who knows how to perform under pressure. She also understands Indian conditions and had a fantastic Women's ODI World Cup. Overall, she will be a great buy for them," Karim said.

The English seamer brings valuable international experience, having claimed 50 wickets in 36 T20I matches.

