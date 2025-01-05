"Both of us should have been there": Sunil Gavaskar on being snubbed at presentation ceremony

Sydney [Australia], January 5 : Legendary former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his disappointment after being snubbed from the presentation ceremony of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite his name being associated with the coveted trophy. The historic series, which saw Australia break a 10-year hiatus and reclaim the trophy with a 3-1 victory, was marked by fierce competition and memorable moments.

Gavaskar, who was left out of the presentation ceremony, shared his thoughts on the situation, saying, "I was told just before the Test started that was going to be the situation. If India didn't win or draw the series I wouldn't be required... I'm not feeling sad, but I'm just feeling a little perplexed. It's the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, both of us should have been there," as quoted by ABC SPORT.

The snub came after Australia successfully reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a landmark victory that marked the end of a decade-long wait for the Australians. Despite his dismay, Gavaskar's comments reflect the deep respect he holds for the prestigious rivalry between India and Australia, with both nations having played a significant role in the Trophy's history.

Australia's dominant 3-1 series win has reignited their rivalry with India, with the victory serving as a strong statement in international cricket and eliminating the visitors from the World Test Championship (WTC) race. However, Gavaskar's exclusion from the presentation ceremony left a bittersweet note for the cricketing legend, who has long been synonymous with the fierce competition between the two teams.

Coming to the SCG Test, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was off to a disappointing start yet again as the top order threw away their wickets, especially Virat Kohli (17) who continued his struggles with outside off-stump deliveries.

However, the fight by Pant (40 in 98 balls, with three fours and a six), Ravindra Jadeja (26 in 95 balls, with three fours) and skipper Jasprit Bumrah (22 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) pushed India to 185/10 in 72.2 overs.

Boland (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies and once again a thorn in the eyes of Indian batters. Mitchell Starc took 3/49 while Pat Cummins got 2/37.

In their first innings, Australia lost wickets at regular intervals even when Jasprit Bumrah (2/33) walked off the field due to an injury scare. Under the stand-in skipper Virat, India continued to dominate the Aussies, skittling them out for just 181 runs and taking a four-run lead. Debutant Beau Webster (57 in 105 balls, with five fours) had a fine showing with the bat and Steve Smith (33 in 57 balls, with four boundaries and a six) showed some attacking intent.

Prasidh Krishna (3/42) and Mohammed Siraj (3/51) were the top bowlers for India.

With a lead of four runs, India was off to a promising start thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal (22 in 35 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (13) as they put on a 45-run stand. But Boland (6/45) troubled the Indian batting once again. Pant did put up a counter-attack with 61 in 33 balls (six fours and four sixes), but India was bundled out for 157 runs, setting up 162 for the Aussies to win. Bumrah could not bowl in the final innings.

Australia was in trouble for a while during chase of 162 runs at 58/3, but knocks from Usman Khawaja (41 in 45 balls, with four boundaries), Travis Head (34* in 38 balls, with four boundaries) and Webster (39* in 34 balls, with six fours) guided the team to a six-wicket win, despite fight put up by Prasidh Krishna (3/65).

Boland was the 'Player of the Match' for his ten-wicket haul while Bumrah walked away with the 'Player of the Series' award with 32 wickets.

