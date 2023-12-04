Bouchier, Gibson among 18 awarded England women central contracts; Mahika Gaur in development list

London, Dec 4 Maia Bouchier and Danielle Gibson bagged their first central contracts while Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer have been given development contracts after breaking into the senior set-up earlier this year, as England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the England Women Central Contracts for 2023/24.

Eighteen contracts, which run for one year, have been awarded with Maia Bouchier and Danielle Gibson given their first England Women Central Contracts.

Among the others awarded Central Contracts include England Women regulars Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt.

Bowlers Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer and wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath have all been awarded development contracts after breaking into the senior set-up in 2023.

These development contracts are awarded to those players the England Women's management team feels will play a pivotal role for the team in the future and enable the ECB to support them further over the next 12 months.

All contracts run until October 31, 2024, and provide significant structural improvements to meet player needs.

Working closely with the England Women’s Player Partnership and the PCA, remuneration advancements include enhanced family provision entitlement, a bonus structure that rewards success against higher-ranked opposition, increases to the value of retainers and the equalisation of match fees with England men.

Director of England Women’s Cricket, Jonathan Finch, said: “Maia Bouchier and Danielle Gibson have been part of our group over the summer, have performed well and will be important players for England moving forward."

He described the introduction of development contracts as a key step for them.

“The introduction of development contracts is a key step for us and allows us to support a wider group of players in their ongoing development and we will work closely with the regions to manage the players’ development and workloads."

England are facing some tough assignments including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup later in the year.

"After a record-breaking Ashes summer, we have a really exciting 12 months of cricket ahead and we feel this group of players will form the foundations of our side that will take us through various bilateral series, and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup," Finch was quoted as saying in a statement on Monday.

England Women centrally contracted list:

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

England Women development contract list: Bess Heath, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor