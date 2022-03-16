Bowl 10 overs and prove your fitness: BCCI challenge's Hardik Pandya ahead of fitness test

Hardik Pandy has in race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the 15th season of IPL 2022. Pandya is already checked in at, the NCA and the experts have asked the Baroda all-rounder to prove his fitness by bowling 10 overs. “The NCA physios and VVS Laxman will decide the fitness test program. But as the selectors have made it clear, he will have to bowl a minimum of 10 overs and pass the mandatory Yo-yo test as per set parameters. It’s not specially designed for him. But all cricketers do need to pass the fitness tests. For the centrally contracted players, it is mandatory before IPL,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

The national team and the NCA medical staff always keeps a close tab on its centrally-contracted players. For Team India players, the minimum Yo-yo score is 16.5. However, as Hardik Pandya has always averaged a score of 18 and above in the Yo-yo test, it should not be a problem. The report by PTI claims that Hardik will have to undergo these tests under the watchful eyes of NCA director VVS Laxman & NCA Physios. Team India physio Nitin Patel will also be present during the tests.“ He would need to pass the fitness test as it has been mandatory for some time now. Last year, even Shreyas Iyer appeared for a fitness test post shoulder surgery before playing IPL,” BCCI Source told PTI. Hardik last donned the India colors in November last year at the T20 World Cup where India faced an early exit. Meanwhile Hardik during Gujarat Titans’ jersey launch, kept cards close to his chest stating that his bowling would be a “surprise”. The Titans will start their IPL journey against debutants Lucknow Super Giants on March 28.

