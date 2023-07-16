"Bowled many loose balls, we were not up to the mark...": Harmanpreet Kaur after defeat against Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 16 : India captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued the extra runs leaked by her bowlers and said they were not up to the mark in the opening match after suffering their first-ever defeat in ODIs to Bangladesh.

A four-wicket haul by debutant Amanjot Kaur went in vain as Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan's fiery bowling helped Bangladesh clinch their first victory against India in women's ODIs as the hosts registered a 40 runs victory against visitors in the rain-curtailed opening game of the three-match series here at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

"We had given at least 20 runs extra. We bowled many loose balls and were not up to the mark," Harmanpreet Kaur said in a post-match presentation.

Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan were the stars for Bangladesh in the first ODI, taking four and three wickets hauls respectively in a stunning spell of bowling. With the win Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series.

Marufa concluded with four wickets in her first ODI in Bangladesh, including two with the new ball and two in quick succession in the middle overs. With explosive speed and movement, she astounded India, breaking the back of the chase and recording her best stats in international cricket. The chase was subsequently derailed by three middle-order wickets from legspinner Rabeya Khan.

India was plagued by Bangladeshi spinners in the T20Is, but in the first ODI, a fiery spell by pacer Marufa Akter proved to be too much for India, who were bowled out for 113 and lost by 40 runs.

India have a deep batting line-up but their batters failed to come to terms with the variable nature of the surface.

"Obviously, in the batting department, nobody took responsibility. No, we are not weak against legspinners but they were really good. We need to focus on rotating the strike, we have done well in ODIs," Harmanpreet said.

India will face Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

