"Bowled very well in first innings": Mitchell Santner after winning Bulawayo Test against Zimbabwe

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], August 9 : After registering a victory over Zimbabwe, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner lauded the bowlers' performance, saying that the team bowled "very well" especially in the first innings.

Centuries from Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra and a historic spell by pacer Zakary Foulkes helped New Zealand secure a massive win over Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs at Bulawayo on Saturday.

With this victory, the Kiwis have won the series 2-0, and they have secured their biggest win in Test cricket history. This is also the third-best victory margin in Tests by runs, next to England's innings and 579 runs win over Australia in 1938 and Australia's win over South Africa by an innings and 360 runs.

Speaking on the victory, Santner said on the post-match presentation, "Pretty good game. We bowled very well in the first innings, and the boys rode through some tough phases with the bat and then really cashed in. We spoke about keeping the standards up, we felt we could have cashed in a bit more with the bat in the first innings, so didn't want to miss out this time. (On the debutants) Never easy playing your first game, but they settled in beautifully."

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine expressed "disappointment" following his side's loss in the second Test against the Blackcaps.

"A bit disappointing, especially the way we finished this morning. But we were up against a high-skilled opposition, and it looks like where we are in the Test circuit. I would have still preferred to bat first, I know there was a bit in the wicket, and New Zealand bowlers exploited it well. A lot of work to be done for us; everyone will digest this loss differently. Important that we continue to play top sides. These defeats have taught the team a lot. We are a young Test side," he said.

Recapping the second Bulayo Test, when Zimbabwe won the toss, only a returning Brendan Taylor (44 in 107 balls, with six fours) and Tafadzwa Tsiga (33* in 54 balls, with four boundaries) could cross the 20-run mark, as Matt Henry (5/40) and Foulkes (4/38) bundled out Zimbabwe for barely 125 runs in 48.5 overs.

In their first innings, the Kiwis scored some big runs. Opener Devon Conway (153 in 245 balls, with 18 fours) ended his two-year century drought, putting on a 162-run opening stand with Will Young (74 in 101 balls, with 11 fours). Nicholls (150* in 245 balls, with 15 fours) and Rachin (165* in 139 balls, with 21 fours and two sixes) put on a massive 256-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the Kiwis declared at 601/3, leading by 476 runs.

Zimbabwe were given a task to overcome such a huge deficit, and the scoreboard pressure was right there from ball one, as only Nick Welch (47* in 71 balls, with seven fours) survived with over 20 runs to his name. Foulkes (5/37), Henry, and Jacob Duffy (two wickets each) once again skittled out Zimbabwe for barely 117 runs, winning the match by a massive margin.

Conway's comeback ton, which helped him reach the 2,000 Test run mark and 5,000 international run mark, made him the 'Player of the Match'.

