"Bowler like him can win you matches from any point": Harbhajan Singh's special praise for Bumrah

New Delhi [Inda], April 12 : Former India star spinner Harbhajan Singh hailed Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah following his match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Bumrah spearheaded MI's attack in the first innings and finished with figures of 5/21 in his four-over spell. This marked the 30-year-old's first five-wicket haul against RCB in the history of IPL.

Wankhede Stadium which is a bowler's nightmare saw Bumrah concede at a mere economy rate of 5.20. He took the key wickets of openers Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis and later got scalps of Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Harbhajan didn't hold back from lauding Bumrah for his sensational spell. He went on to state that Bumrah wouldn't have allowed RCB to chase down the target if they had the opportunity to do it.

"Jasprit Bumrah was remarkable, even if RCB decided to chase Bumrah wouldn't have allowed RCB to chase the runs. There is no one like Jasprit Bumrah. A bowler like him can win you matches from any point," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Bumrah's second fifer in the IPL, saw him join the elite company of bowlers with two five-wicket hauls in IPL, including James Faulkner, Jaydev Unadkat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

While chasing a massive total of 197, MI once again rode high on the performances of their star-studded batting line-up. Ishan Kishan struck a rollicking 69, while, Suryakumar Yadav impressed with his quick-paced 52.

"MI's strength is batting not bowling, Madhwal and Coetzee conceded a lot of runs. But when MI came out to bat their intent was amazing. It will be tough to beat them as Suryakumar is back, Ishan has regained his form and Hardik is scoring runs as well as David is scoring runs," Harbhajan added.

After completing a seven-wicket triumph over RCB, MI will face Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

