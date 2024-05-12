Bowler Simarjeet Singh 'thankful to CSK management' for helping him to recover from injury

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 : After his side's five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Simarjeet Singh thanked the team management for his comeback.

Simarjeet bagged three wickets and gave away 26 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 6.50.

Speaking after the match, Simarjeet thanked the CSK management for treating him well during the time he was injured. He revealed that CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad asked him to bowl into the wicket which helped him to perform in the game.

"I'm very thankful to the CSK management, physio and the trainer. They treated me so well when I was injured the whole year. We saw how the pitch played. The captain and me had a chat and decided bowling into the wicket was the right thing to do," Simarjeet said.

Recapping the match, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first. On a tough surface, RR could not do much with the bat. After a 43-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) and Jos Buttler (21 in 25 balls, with two fours), it was knocks from Riyan Parag (47* in 35 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (28 in 18 balls, with a four and two sixes) who took RR to a respectable total of 141/5 in their 20 overs.

Simarjeet Singh (3/26) and Tushar Deshpande (2/30) were among the wickets for CSK.

In the run-chase of 142 runs, CSK did lose wickets at regular intervals. However, knocks from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (42* in 41 balls, with a four and two sixes), Rachin Ravindra (27 in 18 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (22 in 13 balls, with four boundaries) were more than enough to take CSK to a five-wicket win with 10 balls left.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for RR.

For his fantastic spell, Simarjeet took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

With this win, CSK is in the third spot with seven wins and six losses, giving them 14 points. RR is at second spot, with eight wins and four losses, giving them 18 points.

