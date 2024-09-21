"Bowler without a weakness": Sanjay Manjrekar hails Jasprit Bumrah after his brilliant performance

New Delhi [India], September 21 : Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah, saying that he is a bowler who doesn't have any weakness in his bowling.

The Indian spearhead was the highest wicket-taker in the second innings of the ongoing first Test between India and Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He took 4/50 in 11 overs, with an economy rate of 4.50. He got the wickets of Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed.

"We all know about his variations, his thinking - one of the sharpest thinking fast bowlers. We saw a certain amount of meanness as well in the way he bowled to Taskin. But the one thing that came through today was that he is a bowler without a weakness - whatever the opposition, pitch conditions and that's actually the best way to judge greatness. You don't see any weakness at all in this guy. Indian cricket is so fortunate to have him in their side," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

Bumrah completed 400 wickets in international cricket, becoming the 10th bowler from his team to do so on Friday.

Now, in 196 international matches, Bumrah has taken 401 wickets at an average of 21.01, with the best bowling figures of 6/19. He is the only sixth Indian pacer to reach this milestone.

In 37 Tests, Bumrah has taken 163 wickets at an average of 20.49, with the best figures of 6/27. He has 10 five-wicket hauls in the long format.

In 89 ODIs, Bumrah has taken 149 wickets at an average of 23.55, with the best figures of 6/19. He has two wicket hauls in the format.In 70 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 89 wickets at an average of 17.74, with the best figures of 3/7.

The top three wicket takers for India in international cricket are: Anil Kumble (953 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (744 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets).

