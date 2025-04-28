"Bowlers did a great job": RCB skipper Rajat Patidar after registering win over Delhi Capitals

New Delhi [India], April 28 : After registering a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar gave "all credit" to their bowlers.

RCB continued their impressive run in the IPL 2025 season, securing their seventh win in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday. The win propelled RCB to the top of the points table.

"It was a total team performance. The way the bowlers executed their plans was nice to see. As I said earlier, we are not a team who are looking at the venues. We are looking to play good cricket. Chasing gives a lot of clarity about the wicket, the bowling and the score, and we could plan accordingly. It was a gettable target. The bowlers did a great job. All credit to all the bowlers. We were pretty much clear about the chasing. It feels great when you lead RCB. There are many great players. It is a great opportunity for me to learn," Rajat Patidar said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, chasing a target of 163, RCB endured a shaky start, losing three wickets for just 26 runs. Debutant Jacob Bethell managed 12 runs before falling, while Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for a duck. Captain Rajat Patidar's run-out for 6 left the side in trouble at 26/3.

However, a crucial 119-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya steadied the innings. Kohli played a composed knock of 51 off 47 balls, hitting four boundaries, while Pandya was the star of the night, remaining unbeaten on 73 from 47 deliveries, with five fours and four sixes.

The pair ensured RCB reached 100 in 13.3 overs and kept the required run rate in check.

After Kohli's dismissal at the hands of Dushmantha Chameera in the 17.5 overs, Tim David joined Pandya and played a cameo, scoring 19 runs off just five balls to seal the victory. RCB reached the target in 18.3 overs.

