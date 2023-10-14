Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : Skipper Rohit Sharma hailed the Indian bowling set-up that orchestrated one of the biggest collapses in Pakistan's ODI history during India's 7-wicket victory in the World Cup on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

The 'Men in Green' were cruising in the first innings with skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq settled on the pitch. However, Pakistan fell apart as Indian bowlers started to showcase their prowess as they forced Pakistan's downfall from 155/2 to 191.

Bumrah's off-cutter to dismiss in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan was a sight to behold. While Siraj's delivery to dismiss Babar and send the bails flying in the stumps was another moment that caught the eyes of the spectators.

"The bowlers today as well set the game for us. Restricting them to 190 was a great effort. It was not a 190 pitch. At one stage we were looking at 280 or 290. Whoever gets the ball does the job for the team. We have got six individuals who can do the job. It cannot be everyone's day every day. The person having a good day has to finish the job. My job as captain has to be important," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

He further went on to talk about the need to move forward, maintain the balance not get "too excited" as the World Cup campaign is not a short affair.

"I will keep my fingers crossed. We don't want to get too excited and also not get too low as well. It is a long tournament, nine league games and then the semis and final. Just have to keep the balance and go forward. I have said it before, for us it was an opposition [Pakistan] we wanted to play. Every opposition we come against they can beat you. We have to be good on that particular day. The past and future does not matter."

Coming to the match, India skipper Rohit Sharma's flowing form dismantled Pakistan's famed bowling attack as the 'Men in Blue' put up a dominating performance with bat and ball in the marquee World Cup clash here to register a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

Pakistan posted a total of 191 in the first innings which was comfortably chased down by the Indian team following Rohit Sharma's powerful 86 and Shreyas Iyer's classic 53*.

