"Boys fought really hard": PBKS stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma following loss against SRH in IPL 2024

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 : Following the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024, Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma said that his team fought really hard in the 69th clash of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

Fiery knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen guided the Sunrisers Hyderabad to chase down 215 against Punjab Kings with five balls to spare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper-batter asserted that it was a nice game without the overseas players.

"It was fun out there. The boys fought really hard and we enjoyed a lot. Nice game without the overseas players. The discussion won't help till you imply on the ground. We have to play according to the wicket and plan accordingly," Jitesh said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first. A hard-hitting half-century from Prabhsimran Singh (71 in 45 balls, with seven fours and four sixes) and knocks from Rilee Rossouw (49 in 24 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Atharva Taide (46 in 27 balls, with five fours and two sixes) set the tone for a big total, taking PBKS to 214/5 in their 20 overs.

T Natarajan (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH.

In the run-chase, after losing Travis Head for a duck, Abhishek Sharma (66 in 28 balls, with five fours and six sixes), Nitish Kumar Reddy (37 in 25 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Heinrich Klaasen (42 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) played fiery knocks to propel SRH to 215/6 in 19.1 overs, winning the game with five balls left.

Arshdeep Singh (2/37) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

Abhishek Sharma was the Player of the Match for his quickfire fifty.

SRH is at number two in the points table, with eight wins, five losses and a no result, with 17 points. PBKS is in the ninth spot with five wins, nine losses and 10 points.

