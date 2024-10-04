"Brand of ISPL is growing": League's head of selection Jatin Paranjape

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Former Indian cricketer and selector Jatin Paranjape, who is serving as the head of selection in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), said that the brand of the competition is growing and more players have registered than the last season.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 is set to kick off on January 26 till February 9 next year, promising an exhilarating showcase of talent and entertainment across the cricketing landscape. This season, with the key focus on precision, fairness, and transparency, the trial commenced on October 1 and are being held in 55 cities divided into five zones.

The competition witnesses tennis-ball matches being held inside proper cricket stadiums in front of big crowds, and it is open to everyone for participation.

Speaking on the sidelines of Delhi trials, Paranjape, who has represented India in four ODIs, told ANI, "These season 2 trials are being held in 55 cities. This is a much larger scale. There is a lot of talent in tennis ball cricket I have seen. We did the trials in Faridabad, now we have come to Delhi. The brand of ISPL is growing, and we have got more entries than the last season."

Elaborating on the factors that are considered while selecting players, Paranjape said that since it is a 10-over format, the selectors have to think about it outcomes, and six-hitting abilities, and versatility, as a bowler plays a big part in selection.

"In batting, we look for six-hitting abilities. In bowling, we look for good yorkers, pace, and variations. In tennis ball cricket, there is a lot of mystery spinners, like the ones seen during the IPL (Indian Premier League). There is a lot of perculiarity in bowlers," he said.

On introducing easy facilities like spot registration and golden ticket facilities for the players for registration, Paranjape said, "We have to make it easier for consumers and players to access the tournament. There is a website and an application that has been set up. It has become more easy to register. These registrations are increasing because people are quite tech-savvy."

ISPL's inaugural season in March this year captivated audiences, drawing over 12,000 fans per match. Over 5 lakh fans attended the tournament, which was filled with entertainment extravaganza.

From the star-studded opening ceremony to the nail-biting matches, the league offered a perfect blend of sports and entertainment. Innovative features like the 'Tip Top' toss, the 50/50 challenge, 'Tape Ball Over' and '9 Street Runs' added layers of excitement, making every match a thrilling experience for fans.

The unwavering support of Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Treasurer Ashish Shelar have been instrumental in the league's continued growth and success. Their dedication, along with the blessings of the late Amol Kale, the former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president has been invaluable in upholding the ISPL's mission of discovering talent from the streets and showcasing them on grand stages, nurturing the heroes of tomorrow, the release stated

The season one featured six teams, Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar Ke Veer, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Chennai Singams, Bangalore Strikers and Tigers of Kolkata.

