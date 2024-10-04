"Breakdown in trust with team management": Mark Butcher on Ollie Robinson's omission

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Former England batter Mark Butcher believes that seamer Ollie Robinson's omission from the Test squad is due to a loss of trust between him and the team management.

Despite playing a crucial role in England's 3-0 series win in Pakistan in 2022, where he took nine wickets at an average of 21.22, the 30-year-old did not feature in any of England's six home Tests this summer and has been left out of the squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

Robinson picked nine wickets against Pakistan and had a huge role in England's 3-0 series win in 2022.

"I don't think there's any denying his [Robinson's] skill as a bowler, and I'm pretty sure that is not the reason why he's on the outside at the moment. I think there's been a breakdown in trust between him and the management. From what I've heard and what I think I know, the covenant of trust between those guys and the player has broken down almost irretrievably," Butcher said on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast.

"The management would lay the blame at his door firmly, he might have a riposte to that but that is basically it. There are no denying the numbers or the skill he has. But the England players are given quite a lot of leeway in terms of the trust they are given by management, and I think he's broken that once too many for [Brendon] McCullum and [Ben] Stokes and therefore finds himself on the outer," he said.

Robinson played in England's 1-4 defeat in India earlier this year but struggled, failing to take a wicket.

Despite this, he has an impressive Test record, with 76 wickets at an average of 22.92, including three five-wicket hauls in 20 matches. Robinson has also been dealing with fitness issues.

"I'm really going to ramp up my fitness - my goal is to play Test cricket for England. That's where my head's at at the minute - get as fit as possible, be ready for April when we return to Division One and put in good performances again. The Ashes down under is something I've always wanted to win. From being a little kid to now, every morning I wake up and that's a goal of mine. That's what I've got inside me, that drive. And hopefully I can get back there next year," Robinson said to BBC Radio Sussex, he was quoted as saying by Wisden.

In his latest appearance, Robinson played 12 County Championship Division Two matches for Sussex, where he picked up 39 wickets at an average of 25.53.

The three-Test series in Pakistan begins in Multan on October 7. Robinson has expressed his goal of returning to the England Test squad, particularly for the Ashes in Australia next year.

