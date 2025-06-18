Bree Illing, Bella James earn first New Zealand women's central contracts

Wellington [New Zealand], June 18 : Auckland Hearts' left-arm seamer Bree Illing and Otago Sparks' batter Bella James have earned their maiden central contracts after being named in the 2025-26 season list announced by New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday.

Illing and James are currently touring England with New Zealand A. The duo filled the vacant spot left by Hayley Jensen and Sophie Devine. While Jensen announced her retirement recently, Devine confirmed that she would have her last dance in the ODIs during the 50-over World Cup in India later this year and opted for a casual contract.

The 21-year-old swing bowler Illing made her T20I and ODI debut for the White Ferns earlier this year against Sri Lanka. She dazzled in the domestic circuit and finished as Auckland's highest wicket-taker last season, scything 29 scalps at 21.

James earned her first contract after several seasons of hard work on the domestic scene. She earned her maiden international call-up almost 10 years after the day in 2014 when she made her Sparks debut at just 16 years of age. James announced herself in the international circuit, earning her maiden ODI and T20I caps against Australia in December 2024 and March 2025, respectively.

"Bree had an outstanding series against Sri Lanka. To show up the way she did against a world-class batter like Chamari Athapaththu shows she's ready for international cricket," New Zealand women's head coach Ben Sawyer said, as quoted from a statement by New Zealand Cricket.

"Bella's been a consistent performer at the domestic level and had a great debut series against Australia last year. She's got the competencies that we believe will succeed at the international level," Swayer added.

The complete list of players centrally contracted for 2025-2026 includes Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

