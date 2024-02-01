Brett Lee joins Yuvraj Singh to feature in World Championship of Legends

New Delhi [India], February 1 : In a thrilling development, iconic cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Kevin Petersen, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, and more are set to illuminate the cricket field during the highly anticipated World Championship Of Legends at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham,

"The star-studded event, slated from July 3 to 18, guarantees a nostalgic reunion of cricketing legends, injecting brilliance and experience into this global T20 spectacle," a statement by the tournament read.

Edgbaston is set to host the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) this summer. Featuring luminaries like Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, and Kevin Pietersen, the T20 tournament is approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to showcase retired and non-contracted players from cricketing powerhouses - England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa.

Notable figures such as Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, renowned for his six 6's in an over; Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi, holder of one of the fastest ODI centuries; and England's cricket maestro Kevin Pietersen have committed to participating in this cricketing extravaganza, a release said.

Expressing his passion for the sport, Ajay Devgn, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, strategically invests in the World Championship Of Legends 2024. He shares his excitement, stating, "As a cricket lover, witnessing celebrated cricket legends back in action is a dream come true. The tournament not only brings forth cricketing nostalgia but also marks a unique collaboration between cinema and cricket, offering an extraordinary gift for fans worldwide."

Scheduled to commence on July 3, the tournament promises to be an event of riveting clashes and unforgettable moments eagerly anticipated by fans and cricket enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor