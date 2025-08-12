Brevis' century helps Proteas level series against Australia

Darwin [Australia], August 12 : South Africa levelled the T20I series 1-1 against Australia with a commanding 53-run win, powered by a sensational knock from 22-year-old Dewald Brevis in the second T20I in Darwin. He became the youngest South African batter to score a T20I century and the second-fastest to achieve the feat for the Proteas in Men's T20Is, finishing unbeaten on 125.

Accoridng to ICC, Brevis' ton, which came in merely 41 balls, sits behind David Miller's 35-ball century against Bangladesh in 2017.

Australia made a good start after opting to bowl, restricting South Africa's early scoring. Ben Dwarshuis struck first, removing Ryan Rickelton in the fourth over, before Glenn Maxwell added two more quick wickets, leaving South Africa reeling at 57-3 by the end of the seventh over.

Dewald Brevis turned the game on its head for the Proteas with a stunning unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls, with 12 fours and eight sixes to his name. The 22-year-old forged a 126-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs and went on to record the highest individual score in T20Is by a South African batter.

While South Africa lost batters in the later overs, Brevis kept going from his end, helping South Africa go past 200.

His knock was also the highest score against Australia in T20Is, surpassing Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 123 in 2023. His innings, which is also the highest individual score in T20Is on Australian soil, lifted the tourists to a formidable total of 218.

South Africa carried their momentum into the second innings, striking early to remove key batters: Travis Head and Cameron Green, putting Australia on the back foot. Tim David maintained his fine form from the first T20I with another brisk half-century, but Kagiso Rabada managed to draw a loose shot from David, bringing his innings to an end.

Alex Carey offered some resistance as the hosts tried to make a comeback late in the game, but the target ultimately proved too steep for Australia, as they fell to a 53-run defeat their second-biggest loss in a home T20I.

The series deciding final T20I will be played in Cairns on August 16.

