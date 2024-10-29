Bridget Patterson Suffers Nasty Injury After Ball Hits Her Face While Wicketkeeping in WBBL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Adelaide Strikers’ Bridget Patterson suffered a face injury while wicketkeeping during a Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) match against the Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval. The incident occurred during the fourth over of the Sixers’ run chase when Darcie Brown bowled a length ball. The batter missed the delivery, which re-bounced off the pitch and struck Patterson in the face. Patterson immediately fell to the ground and was taken off the field by the physio for medical attention.

WBBL’s official handle shared the video of the incident on X, writing: "Thoughts are with Bridget Patterson after copping this nasty blow.”

Thoughts are with Bridget Patterson after copping this nasty blow 🙏 #WBBL10pic.twitter.com/4Yc1hWSmUD — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 29, 2024

Earlier in the match, Patterson made a significant impact with the bat, scoring 44 off 32 balls, including one six and six boundaries. Her contributions helped the Strikers post 171 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Amanda-Jade Wellington and Orla Prendergast also added 40 off 16 and 39 off 31, respectively.

Read Also | WBBL 2024: Nicola Carey and Heather Graham star as Hobart Hurricanes secure 31-run victory over Sydney Thunder

Ashleigh Gardner led the Sixers' bowling attack with four wickets, while Lauren Cheatle and captain Ellyse Perry picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

In reply, the Sixers managed 160/9 in 20 overs. Sarah Bryce top-scored with 62 off 44 balls, featuring two sixes and five boundaries. Perry added 54 off 28 deliveries, hitting 11 boundaries, while Elsa Hunter chipped in with 28 off 22 balls. Despite a strong start, the Sixers collapsed, losing their last five wickets for just five runs, falling short by 11 runs.

Anesu Mushangwe excelled with the ball for the Strikers, taking three wickets. Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, and Amanda-Jade Wellington bagged two wickets each.

The win marked a bounce-back for the Strikers after losing their season opener to Brisbane Heat by four wickets. On the other hand, the Sixers suffered their first defeat after winning their opening match against Melbourne Renegades by three wickets.