Brook, Rizwan see major rise in ICC's latest Test batter rankings

Dubai [UAE], August 28 : England's right-hand batter Hary Brook and Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have seen a jump in their positions, according to the latest Test rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Veteran right-hander Joe Root maintained his place as the No.1 ranked Test batter in the world following England's success in the opening Test of their series against Sri Lanka in Manchester, teammate Brook has made a massive jump on the back of scores of 56 and 32 during that Old Trafford contest.

Harry Brook rose three places to fourth overall, with the 25-year-old catapulting past Pakistan's Babar Azam, Australia's Steve Smith and India's Rohit Sharma, courtesy of his strong recent form.

Babar dropped a whopping six places to fall from third to ninth following his rare failure in the first innings of Pakistan's Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, with teammate Mohammad Rizwan gaining seven spots and achieving a new career-high rating by moving inside the top 10 at equal 10th following his century in the same match.

It means Babar is just six rating points ahead of Rizwan on the updated rankings for Test batters, while Pakistan vice-captain Saud Shakeel is not far behind after he gained one place to move to 13th overall on the back of his century against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh right-handed batter Mushfiqur Rahim achieved a career-high rating as he gained seven spots to move to 17th, while Sri Lanka duo Dinesh Chandimal (up four places to 23rd) and Kamindu Mendis (up eight rungs to 36th) and England newcomer Jamie Smith (up 22 to 42nd) also rose in the Test batter rankings.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remained at the top of the Test bowler rankings. Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya moved up one place to ninth for Sri Lanka following his five wickets in Manchester against England.

Three Lions' seamer Chris Woakes (up four rungs to 16th) and Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando (up 10 spots to 17th) also gained, while Pakistan's right-armer Naseem Shah (up four spots to 33rd) and England's Gus Atkinson (up four places to 42nd) saw their career-best ratings.

Woakes also improved one place to move up to eight on the list for Test all-rounders, with India spinner Ravindra Jadeja out in front of that category.

