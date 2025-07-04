Brook, Smith shatter multiple records with memorable partnership at Edgbaston against India

Birmingham [UK], July 4 : England's talent took centre stage after Harry Brook and Jamie Smith toppled multiple records by scripting a 303-run stand on the third day of the second Test against India at Edgbaston on Friday.

There were many threes in the sizzling partnership between Brook and Smith, which left the spectators mesmerised. 'Bazball' reigned supreme as Brook and Smith's rescue act pulled England back from 84/5 to 387/6.

Brook and Smith's memorable exploits were the third 300-plus stand for the sixth wicket or lower for England in Tests after 399 between Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow (against South Africa, Cape Town, 2016) and 332 between Jonathan Trott and Stuart Broad (against Pakistan, Lord's, 2010).

Remarkably, it was also the third 300-plus partnership for England against India for any wicket after 350 between Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen (The Oval, 2011) and 308 between Graham Gooch and Allan Lamb (Lord's, 1990).

Smith and Brook became the third pair to orchestrate a 300-plus stand for the sixth wicket (or lower) after the team was down wickets for less than a score of 100 in the history of Test cricket. The previous two came in historic contests that date back to 1937 and 2014.

At the famous MCG in 1937, skipper Don Bradman redefined the art of batting. Having walked in at No. 7 (97/5) in the third innings, Bradman added 346 runs with Jack Fingleton to set up a 365-run win for the Baggy Greens. Bradman's 270 still remains the highest score from number six or lower in Tests.

The second instance unfolded in Wellington in 2014, when Brendon McCullum and BJ Watling raised 352 runs from 94/5 in the third innings after New Zealand conceded a 246-run first-innings lead. McCullum struck the solitary triple ton in Tests for the Kiwis, as his team batted out 210 overs (680/8d) in a remarkable draw.

The back-breaking 303-run partnership between the explosive duo ended with a rip-roaring delivery from Akash Deep. With the new ball in his hand, he made the Dukes obey his will. He nipped the ball sharply into Brook, beat the inside edge and rattled the timber, which brought respite for India.

Brook received a standing ovation from the spectators at Headingley as he returned to the dressing room with a memorable 158(234). Wickets kept tumbling at the other end as England packed on 407, with Smith returning unbeaten on 184(207).

