Buchi Babu Trophy: Gaikwad hammers sizzling century after twin failures; Sarfaraz continues to shine with another ton

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Ruturaj Gaikwad, who last represented India over a year ago, found his lost mojo with a sizzling hundred in the 2025 Buchi Babu Invitational tournament, a competition which serves as a warm-up for the upcoming 2025-26 domestic season.

Gaikwad, who is representing Maharashtra, the new home of Prithvi Shaw, tilted at windmills in his initial appearances and returned with scores of 1 and 11 in the 35-run defeat in the first round against Chhattisgarh.

He was a notable absentee in the second fixture against the TNCA President's XI, but returned in the third round fixture against Himachal Pradesh, which commenced on Tuesday. The coin spun in Maharashtra's favour during the toss, and they opted to bat, looking to make the most of the conditions.

Siddhesh Veer fell for 22, but Gaikwad, with opener Arshin Kulkarni at the other end, steadied Maharashtra's ship before it showed signs of sinking. They weathered the storm by stitching up a 220-run partnership and brought up their respective centuries in the process. Gaikwad blazed his way to three-digit figures in 122 deliveries.

He hammered four sixes in a single over before his swashbuckling exploits ended on 133 runs from 144 balls, laced with 10 fours and four towering maximums. Kulkarni's time at the crease concluded with an impressive knock of 146.

In 2025, Gaikwad has endured a torrid run. His campaign in the IPL's 18th season was cut short due to an injury. He was later named in the India A squad for their current tour of England. However, despite earning a place in the team, he wasn't picked in the final XI for both unofficial Tests.

He signed for a stint with Yorkshire in the County Championship until the end of the season, but cancelled his overseas deal and flew back home due to personal reasons.

In the other fixture between Mumbai and Haryana, Sarfaraz Khan kept his scorching form intact with another rollicking display with the bat. He continued to deal with centuries and walloped 111 from 112 balls for Mumbai at 99.11. He reached the 50-run mark in 59 balls and then took 40 deliveries to hit the three-digit mark. In the previous contest against the TNCA President's XI, Sarfaraz walked in at number five when Mumbai were threadbare at 98/3.

He brought up his ton in just 92 balls. He retired hurt on 138, after hitting 10 fours and six sixes in his 114-ball stay on day one. Sarfaraz, who struck two fifties on his Test debut for India against England in Rajkot last year and 150 in the second innings of the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand in November 2024, was dropped by the management for the recently concluded five-match Test series in England.

Gaikwad and Sarfaraz will be in action together while representing the West Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

