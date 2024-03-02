Budding cricketers join Gujarat Giants for special training session

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], March 2 : WPL team Gujarat Giants hosted enthusiastic guests in the form of aspiring cricketers from Adani Sportsline's academy in Ahmedabad. The girls spent time with the biggest names in world cricket during their training session and took away a lot of inspiration and knowledge.

One of the youngsters Riya said, "It feels great to share the nets with such big cricketers. I am thankful to my coaches as well as Adani Sportsline. We got to watch how international cricketers practice for big games."

A budding bowler, she grabbed the chance to learn from her idol Sneh Rana. Speaking about her admiration for the team's vice-captain, she said. "As a bowler, I observed and learnt how the team tried to beat the batters. Lea Tahuhu is a player I closely looked at but the player I idolise is Sneh. She remains calm in tough situations, which is very important."

Another bowler who attended the session was Pari, who was excited to see Harleen Deol and Ashleigh Gardner. "Ashleigh can find the perfect line and length and as a budding spinner, it was one thing I learned after seeing her in the nets. I am a big fan of Harleen and like the way she bats. They inspire me to become better," she said.

Mananya, an all-rounder and a fan of Meghna Singh, said, "Adani Sportsline gave us an opportunity to witness the players and interact with them. I watched Meghna bowling from close quarters. I learnt how she accelerated her pace and worked on her line and length. Getting the right flow during run-up can be hard but she did it very well."

Watching players like Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney inspired many to take up the sport, added Mananya. "I want to play cricket at a high level. I want to share the stage with players like Beth. Her elegance while playing square drives and cut shots and how she paces her innings is very important. She is also a very good captain."

"Adani Sportsline's dedication to fostering women's cricket at the grassroots is truly inspiring. Meeting the enthusiastic girls from Ahmedabad was a delight. Their passion and inquisitive minds reflected their love for the game. I'm hopeful they'll take away valuable lessons to become not just better athletes but also better individuals," said team mentor Mithali Raj.

Sanjay Adesara, CBO Adani Sportsline, said, "Since WPL season 1, there's been enthusiasm among young girls to take up cricket, and Adani Sportsline academies have seen an increase in participation. This response is encouraging, and we hope the trend continues."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor