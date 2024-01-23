"Build own legacy": West Indies pacer Kemar Roach's advice to young Shamar Joseph

Brisbane [Australia], January 23 : West Indies experienced pacer Kemar Roach advised young pacer Shamar Joseph "to build own legacy" and choose what he really thinks is best for his career.

Hailing from the village of Baracara in Guyana, Joseph announced himself to the world by removing Steve Smith on his maiden Test ball, becoming just the second West Indies player to achieve the feat after Tyrell Johnson.

He went on to pick up a five-wicket haul in the first innings with his precise deliveries. According to ESPNcrcinfo, Joseph at the age of 24 has bagged himself an International League T20 (ILT20) deal. With his current set of performances, more are expected to be on the way.

"The best advice I can give him is to build his own legacy. Understand what you want from cricket. That's up to him to determine, if it's monetary, or if it's just stats and statistics or whatever. There's going to be a lot of distractions... he's a hot commodity right now. So he needs to choose what he really wants and what he thinks is best for his career going forward. So it's up to him, as a young man, but I definitely give him that advice," Roach said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Roach is one of the senior members of the West Indies 15-player squad which comprises seven uncapped players.

With 80 caps to his name, the 35-year-old is delighted to take the mentor role and help young players develop and grow.

"I had that when I started. Jerome Taylor, Daren Powell, Fidel Edwards [were] some guys around to help me when I started my career. I took knowledge and learning from it. So obviously for me now, it's all about passing on the mantle now to the youngsters. He's got a very good career ahead of him. At this stage, he's willing to learn. We have a lot of conversations. So, I think once he keeps doing that, not just coming from me but anyone who he thinks can help him in his career, he can take a lot of knowledge on board and become a better cricketer," Roach said.

The experienced pacer who currently ranks fifth in West Indies' all-time leading Test wicket-takers stated that red ball cricket remains the top priority for him and is hopeful that young players also share the same interest.

"I love Test cricket. Honestly, I love the red-ball format. I've played one-dayers and the T20 format as well but I think my heart was always a part of the red ball. I just wanted to be a part of those mega cricketers back in the days. The Joel Garners, the Malcolm Marshalls, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, I just want to be a part of those names," Roach said.

"And I think for me, obviously, I didn't grow up much in the franchise era. So I had Test cricket at heart, and it has stuck with me throughout. I just think it is different times now. So for me, it's just about these youngsters, what they want to achieve from it. And they make the right decisions and they go forward [in their] careers," Roach added.

After losing the first Test, West Indies will step at The Gabba looking to level the series on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor