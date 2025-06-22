Bumrah continues SENA supremacy with another set of records, levels with Kapil Dev

Leeds [UK], June 22 : Another day, another record for Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as he became the first Asian player ever to have 150 wickets in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nations.

He achieved this milestone during the first Test against England at Leed's. In an almost lone-warrior effort, Bumrah took 5/83 in 24.4 overs, with an economy rate of 3.36.

This is Bumrah's 10 five-wicket haul in SENA nations, becoming the first-ever Indian to touch this figure. Two more five-wicket hauls will take him above Pakistan legend Wasim Akram (11 SENA fifers).

This is also 12th five-wicket haul for Bumrah in away Tests, equalling that of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. He tops this list because of his lower Test match count (34) as compared to Kapil (66). Notably, Bumrah has four five-wicket hauls in Australia, three in England, three each in England and South Africa and two in the West Indies.

Only two of his five-wicket hauls have come in India.

Notably, England started the second session at 327/5, with Harry Brook (57*) and Jamie Smith (29*) unbeaten.

Brook continued his counter-attack, while Smith (40 in 52 balls, with five fours and a six), Chris Woakes (38 in 55 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Brydon Carse (22 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) also piled up useful scores. Brook missed out on his century, scoring 99 in 112 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes. Bumrah (5/83) and Prasidh Krishna (3/128) were the top bowlers as England was bowled out for 465 in response to India's first innings 471 runs, trailing by six runs. A century by Ollie Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours) and fifty from Ben Duckett (62 in 94 balls, with nine fours) on day two, served as valuable contributions as well.

England, on day one, won the toss and opted to bowl first. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 in 159 balls, with 16 fours), skipper Shubman Gill (147 in 227 balls, with 19 fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes) took India to 471. 430/4 at one point, skipper Ben Stokes (4/66) and Josh Tongue (4/86) caused a collapse.

