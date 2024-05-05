Bumrah has pretty big impact on games: SRH bowling coach James Franklin ahead of facing MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Ahead of his side's clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach James Franklin showered praise on Jasprit Bumrah and said he has made big impacts on games.

MI pacer Bumrah is currently the purple cap holder in the ongoing IPL 2024. He bagged 17 wickets at an average of 16.12 after appearing in 11 matches.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Franklin said it will be an exciting match against MI if they can see Bumrah's showdown.

"He has generally a pretty big impact on games. But if we see that showdown, I am sure it will be pretty exciting to watch," Franklin said.

The SRH bowling coach added they are waiting to see how the Mumbai-based franchise uses Bumrah in the game on Monday.

"Let's see what sort of tactics Mumbai go with. How they use Bumrah. I know there has been a little bit of debate around about how he gets used, but again, it doesn't really matter where he gets used," he added.

The Sunrisers are holding fourth place on the IPL 2024 standings with 12 points after winning 6 of 10 matches in the tournament. They are coming into this match after beating Rajasthan Royal (RR) by just one run.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh.

