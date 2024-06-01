Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Former India all-rounder Mohammad Kaif on Saturday said speedster Jasprit Bumrah's return will be a game-changer for Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup and added the star pacer and spinner Kuldeep Yadav don't need special pitches to take wickets.

The marquee event will kick start from June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

The 30-year-old pacer is regarded as a crucial figure in India's quest for a second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title this month in the United States and the Caribbean, with the right arm making a smooth recovery from a debilitating back injury sustained during the previous year.

Bumrah was out of international cricket for a significant amount of time between 2022 and 2023, forcing the fast bowler, regarded as one of India's best, to miss the most recent T20 World Cup in 2022, as well as other major events. However, the star bowler made a comeback in August last year, with a T20I series against Ireland, and hasn't looked back since. He was one of the best performers in India's run to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final, picking up 20 wickets at an average of 18.65 with an economy bordering merely four.

On the other hand, the wrist-spinner concluded the year as the highest wicket-taker, with 49 wickets in 2023. His best 2023 stats came in an Asia Cup match against Pakistan, where he took five wickets while surrendering only 25 runs.

Talking about India's bowling attack Kaif said both Bumrah and Kuldeep have the ability to take wickets with their outstanding bowling even on a flat surface, thus, the duo don't need specific pitch to perform well.

"It would be very good for Team India to have Jasprit Bumrah in the team because Bumrah was not there in the 2022 World Cup. And in the form Bumrah is in, I think he will be a game-changer for Team India. I think this time we have a better bowling attack compared to last time. We missed Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav in las T20 WC. Kuldeep and Bumrah are genuine wicket-takers. Bumrah and Kuldeep are not dependent on any pitch because they can take wickets on flat and seam-friendly pitch," Kaif told ANI.

India selected left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and left-arm spin all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in their 15-member squad.

"I feel that the spinner we have, Kuldeep Yadav, does not need any specific pitch to perform well. Kuldeep is one such player who does not require a specific pitch to do well. He will find ways to pick wickets. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal also don't need turning tracks to pick wickets. I think this is a good selection.

Kaif emphasised the addition of all-rounders Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja to bolster the batting depth, as well as talented bowler Kuldeep and pacer Bumrah.

The former all-rounder said India openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to go all gun firing in the powerplay to give their team a chance to defend a competitive target and with the inclusion of all-rounders the Men in Blue will have their batting depth till No.8 position.

"The team has been formed, there are 4 spinners in the team of 15, so captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid must have believed that the ball will spin or the pitch will help the spin. This time India's chances of winning the World Cup are very high. I think we will have to work on one or two things and that is powerplay. Even if a wicket falls in the power play, India will have to target 60-70 runs. I think India has enough all-rounders, so No. I am batting till 8. The game will be a bit slow in day matches, there will be no dew factor. I believe that if Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal give a good start in the first 6 overs then our team will be able to defend well in 180-190," Kaif further added.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

