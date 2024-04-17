Bumrah, Pandya, Kishan take part in 'No Nonsense Questions' challenge

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 17 : Ahead of their side's clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI) players took the 'No-Nonsense Questions' challenge, revealing different sides of their personalities, often unknown to their fans.

MI and PBKS will lock horns at the Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have had a tough time in this IPL so far, having won two and lost four games each. They have just four points and are in eighth and seventh spots, respectively. Both sides lost their previous matches to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively.

In a video posted by the official X handle of the MI franchise, skipper Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, etc took the 'No-Nonsense Questions Challenge'.

https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1780559876101681649

On being asked if they enjoy cheesy romantic movies easily, Hardik said 'No', while Bumrah said 'Yes sometimes'. Ishan and Tilak both said 'Yes'.

Questioned if they are on time everywhere, Bumrah said, "Mostly yes," while Hardik and Piyush Chawla said 'Yes'.

Players were questioned if they sing in the shower. Bumrah replied, "Not Anymore". Piyush also said, 'No'.

Asked if they have pranked their teammates ever, Bumrah, Ishan and Piyush replied "Yes".

Players were asked if they believed in ghosts. Nehal Wadhera replied, "Yes," while Hardik and Bumrah expressed that they do not believe in ghosts.

Asked if they had ever laughed at a joke they did not understand, both Bumrah and Tilak replied, "Yes.".

Hardik admitted to believing in aliens, while Bumrah said that he does not believe in them.

Questioned if they believe in Zodiac signs, Piyush said "50-50". Bumrah said that he does not, while Hardik said, "Yes and No".

Asked if they have ever been mistaken for another celebrity or a player, Kishan said "No" while Piyush said that he has been mistaken for another celebrity/player.

