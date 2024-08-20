"Bumrah probably been best multi-format bowler...": Ponting hails India pacer

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday showered praise on India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and said that he is probably been the "best multi-format bowler".

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, Bumrah earned the 'Player of the Tournament' award thanks to his crucial spells throughout the tournament, taking 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 11.86 and an economy rate of 4.17, with the best bowling figures of 3/7.

Speaking at ICC Review, Ponting said Bumrah is currently the best pacer in the world. The former cricketer added that earlier there was some fear with Bumrah due to his injury but the Indian pacer came back in a better way.

"I've said it for a long time, he's probably been the best multi-format bowler there's been in world cricket for the last five or six years. There might have been some fears a couple of years ago when the injuries come in and 'would he come back the same?', but I think he's actually come back better," Ponting was quoted by ICC as saying.

He added that Bumrah had the pace in the T20 World Cup 2024 even after his injury. Ponting added that Bumrah is getting better every year.

"If I watch what he did in the T20 World Cup - the pace is still there, there's nothing that's changed with the accuracy or what he can deliver. The skillset is all the same. He's getting better year on year. So, he would rank right up there," he added.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor