"Bumrah should get a chance...": Madan Lal on next Indian Test captain

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal said that pacer Jasprit Bumrah should be given a chance to lead the team in the future following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket.

Rohit called time on an 11-year Test career, leaving India with a massive leadership vacuum ahead of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) kickstarting series against England in June this year.

Speaking toabout the possible next captaincy candidate, Madan Lal said, "Jasprit Bumrah should get a chance. He has been doing very well. He is a permanent member of the team. We have some young players who can be made the Vice-Captain..."

https://x.com/ANI/status/1920239035777245565

Between 2022-25, Bumrah has led India in three Tests, winning one and losing two. He has also been India's vice-captain in Tests in the past. His captaincy stint in Tests started against England in 2022 with the fifth rescheduled Test, which India lost by seven wickets.

His next Test match as captain came at Perth during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he led India to a memorable 295-run win to go 1-0 up in the series. This was also the team's only win in the series. He returned as a captain with India being 1-2 down in the final Test at Sydney, but India lost the Test and series by 1-3 and officially exited the contention of the ICC World Test Championship finals.

Rohit on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a celebrated chapter in his international career. The 38-year-old batter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, expressing gratitude to fans and reflecting on his journey in the longest format of the game.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor