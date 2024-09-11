Burj Khalifa lights up as ticket prices announced for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Dubai [UAE], September 11 : With just over 20 days remaining until the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC has unveiled affordable match tickets starting at only five dirhams, with free entry for those under 18.

This initiative aims to create a lasting legacy for the tournament being hosted in the UAE, according to ICC.

To mark the announcement, ICC also released a video of a spectacular laser show on the tournament at the iconic Burj Khalifa.

"One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity," said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice at a media conference on Wednesday, according to ICC.

"It is a place where the entire world is represented! This means that this is effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams, and players can enjoy the support of passionate fans. With that in mind, I am delighted to announce today that tickets will be available for just five dirhams, and under-18s will go free," he added.

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, will battle it out across 23 matches in 18 days for the coveted Women's T20 World Cup trophy, starting on October 3.

Each team will face the other four teams in their group in a round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout stages.

Group A includes Australia, alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the West Indies, and Scotland.

The tournament will feature 20 league matches held across Dubai and Sharjah, starting with Bangladesh taking on Scotland in Sharjah on October 3.

The semi-finals are scheduled for October 17 in Dubai and October 18 in Sharjah, with the final set to take place in Dubai on October 20.

Before the main tournament begins, teams will participate in warm-up matches from September 28 to October 1 to prepare for the marquee event.

Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Board Member Zaid Abbas, who joined Allardice at the press conference, expressed enthusiasm about UAE hosting its first global women's tournament.

"The Emirates Cricket Board is delighted to stage the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Emirates Cricket Board has rich experience and the proven pedigree of hosting top-class cricket, and we are once again ready to deliver another world-class event," he said.

India has named their squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, starting on October 3. India will kickstart their campaign against New Zealand on October 4, with the arch-rivals Pakistan clash set for October 6.

In the T20 World Cup last year, Australia defeated South Africa in their home by 19 runs to win their sixth title. Meanwhile, India made it to the semifinals, losing to the Aussies by five runs.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor