'Butter Chicken' or 'Gulab Jamun': Australia stars pick their favourite Indian food

New Delhi [India], October 2 : Ahead of the ODI World Cup here, the Australian cricket team disclosed the Indian food they are looking forward to trying out.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on Instagram where Australia's star trio of Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh stuck with one of the most popular combinations in each part of India - Butter Chicken and Garlic Naan.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis stood out with a different choice than the rest of his teammates. Stonis decided to go for a dessert rather than a main course dish and chose 'Gulab Jamun' as the dish he was looking to try out the most.

While, left-arm pacer Mitchell Sarc was left in a state of confusion and failed to name a single dish that he was looking to try out during his time in India.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cx5OPjmPW6Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Australia will kick off their World Cup campaign against India on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Before that Australia will feature in a warm-up game clash against Pakistan on Tuesday. Their first warm-up game against the Netherlands was washed out due to rain.

The 'Baggy Greens' made a significant change in their World Cup squad by adding Marnus Labuschagne in place of injured Ashton Agar.

Labuschagne missed out on Australia's preliminary 15-player squad for the World Cup, but his fortune changed following some of his recent eye-catching performances in the 50-over format.

The absence of Ashton Agar will mean Australia will head to the World Cup with just one specialist spinner in their squad. Experienced all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is likely to support Adam Zampa as the other spin option.

Australia Squad for World Cup: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor