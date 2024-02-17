Buttler, Klaasen among 12 players in SA20 season two 'Team of the Tournament'

New Delhi [India], February 17 : Betway SA20 has announced the 12-man squad of players for Team of the Season. Season 2 saw some strong individual performances, with the competition producing high-quality and competitive cricket across the 34 matches.

2024 Champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and losing Finalists, Durban's Super Giants, are the most represented teams, with each team boasting five-star players in the 12-man squad.

The team was selected with the assistance of cricket's leading analytics specialists, CricViz, which uses a performance evaluation measure to assess the performance of players across a match and competition, a release said.

Ryan Rickelton - MI Cape Town:

Rickelton was the competition's top run-scorer with 530 runs at an average of 58.88. The MI Cape Town opener struck five half-centuries, which included three scores in the '90s.

Jos Buttler (wk) - Paarl Royals:

Buttler enjoyed another solid SA20 season with 408 runs at an average of 40.80 to go with his 391 runs in Season 1. The England opener rediscovered his game this past month and it showed in his performances.

Tom Abell - Sunrisers Eastern Cape:

An unsung hero within the Sunrisers campaign throughout, Abell came to the fore with a Player of the Match performance in the final at Newlands. His 286 runs at an average of 47.66 was vital to the success of the Sunrisers.

Tristan Stubbs - Sunrisers Eastern Cape:

Stubbs delivered on his Season 1 promise with innings of great maturity this past season. He often walked to the crease at difficult times and found a way to come on top. He finished as the Sunrisers' leading run-scorer with 301 runs at 60.20. He also grew into the wicket-keeping role as the competition progressed.

Heinrich Klaasen - Durban's Super Giants:

The undoubted star of Season 2, Klaasen deservedly finished as the Betway SA20 Player of the Season for his phenomenal batting efforts, which included the fastest fifty of the competition. His 447 runs at an average of 40.63 does not do justice to the impact he had.

Wiaan Mulder - Durban's Super Giants:

After floating around the DSG batting line-up initially, Mulder found his sweet spot in the middle-order. He played some crafty innings, often pulling DSG out of a pickle. He managed 297 runs at an average of 37.12.

Marco Jansen - Sunrisers Eastern Cape:

The lanky all-rounder grew in stature in Season 2 with both bat and ball. His international experience certainly came to the fore, particularly in the final when he claimed 5/30. He finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps.

Keshav Maharaj - Durban's Super Giants (captain):

The DSG captain led from the front, with his superb bowling spells putting the opposition under immense pressure. He was the leading spinner in the competition with 15 wickets at an economy of just 7.30.

Noor Ahmed - Durban's Super Giants:

The Afghanistan mystery spinner only spent a short time at Betway SA20 but had a major impact for DSG. His unavailability for the playoffs due to international duty had a significant influence on the Super Giants' fate. He claimed 12 wickets in just six matches, including a five-for.

Dan Worrall - Sunrisers Eastern Cape:

Another one of Sunrisers coach Adrian Birrell's mystery pics, the English/Australian seam bowler led the attack with aplomb. He was miserly upfront and picked up wickets to set the tone for the Eastern Cape side. He claimed 17 wickets in the competition.

Ottniel Baartman - Sunrisers Eastern Cape:

The Oudtshoorn Express put his name up in lights during Season 2 and should now be a frontrunner for a Proteas T20 call-up. He was excellent throughout, particularly during the middle overs and at the death. He formed part of a formidable Sunrisers pace trio and collected 18 wickets in the process.

12th man: Matthew Breetzke - Durban's Super Giants:

Arguably the most improved player in Season 2, Breetzke has taken his game to a new level with a string of performances at the top of the order for DSG. He finished third on the overall run-scorers list with 416 runs.

Team: Ryan Rickelton, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Noor Ahmed, Dan Worrall, Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor