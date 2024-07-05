CA announces record-breaking surge in ticket sales from India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

Melbourne [Australia], July 5 : Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced a record-breaking surge in ticket sales from India for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

"The excitement surrounding the fierce rivalry between India and Australia has led to a record-breaking six times increase in the number of tickets bought by fans in India compared to last season," CA said in an official statement.

The Boxing Day Test has seen a tenfold increase in ticket sales to Indian purchasers compared to 2018/19 at the same time.

Joel Morrison, General Manager of Events and Operations at Cricket Australia, expressed his delight, stating, "We are thrilled to see so many Indian fans planning to travel to Australia for the NRMA Insurance Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. They can expect a very warm welcome here. We are committed to providing an enjoyable and memorable experience for everyone attending, and we're confident this series will be remembered for many years to come."

Adding a special touch to the experience, Cricket Australia is introducing Indian Fan Zones for the first time in a Test series in Australia. These specially designed zones aim to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for Indian supporters, fostering a sense of community and celebration among fans at all venues during the series.

Additionally, there has been a strong demand from corporate groups travelling from India, particularly for Hospitality and Premium Experience packages for the Boxing Day Test.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with the First Test, a day match that sets the tone for the series, at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26.

The Second Test, which will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10, will have an exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will focus on The Gabba in Brisbane, where the Third Test will be held during the day on December 14-18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, which is set for December 26-30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, brings the series to a climax.

The Fifth Test, which will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series' climax and promises to be a dramatic conclusion to an exciting match.

