CAB President Snehasish Ganguly felicitates ICC Chairperson Greg Barclay

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 : The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly felicitated ICC Chairperson Greg Barclay in Kolkata on Thursday.

Ganguly also felicitated ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice, ICC Director Anne Snedden, ICC Director Lawson Naidoo, Chief Executive Cricket Pholetsi Makoni, Cricket South Africa President Rihan Richards and Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick and Lauren Hockley with World Cup memorabilia during the 2nd Semifinal clash between South Africa and Australia at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

CAB Secretary Naresh Ojha was also present for the occasion.

Talking about the second World Cup semifinal, It was a classic at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as a quickfire half-century by Travis Head proved to be a point of difference between Australia and South Africa in a close-fought match, setting an ICC Cricket World Cup summit clash against hosts India

Victory for Australia sends them through to Sunday's final against tournament hosts India, where they could win a record sixth men's Cricket World Cup crown.

When the Proteas chose to bat first in the cloudy weather, Australia appeared to be headed for a dominant day in Kolkata as the new-ball bowlers tore through South Africa's top order.

However, South Africa reached 212 all out thanks to a masterful century from David Miller, giving the bowlers something to work with in the second innings.

Australia got right into their pursuit, needing 213 to winthe same total as in the notorious 1999 semi-final between these two countries.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins finished the job with the bat in hand, wrapping up victory with three wickets and 16 balls to spare.

