CABI celebrates spirit of inclusion, empowerment of specially-abled persons

New Delhi [India], April 4 : The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) celebrated the spirit of inclusion and empowerment of the specially-abled persons with Samarthanam Trust.

Ibiza Inclusion CEO Emma Torres, who is known for her roles as an educational psychologist, and teacher for children and teenagers with special needs, generously contributed a cheque of 1500 Euros towards the cause during a meet and greet event held here in New Delhi.

Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Founder Trustee of Samarthanam, graced the occasion with his esteemed presence, underscoring the significance of the cause. Shailendra Yadav, the general secretary of CABI, Score Foundation CEO George Abraham and Union Bank manager Yogesh Taneja were the other dignitaries present at the occasion.

"We are incredibly thankful to Emma Torres for her generous support. Her kindness is making a real difference in the lives of people. With heartfelt gratitude, we want to say a big thank you to Emma for her help," Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar in a statement.

Emma Torres has been recognized with prestigious awards including the Bharat Empress Universe 2018 International Award, Sculptors Bhavishya Ke Shilpkar Award 2020, and the Sunshine Personality of the Year Award 2023.

"This gathering of like-minded individuals underscored our collective resolve to champion inclusivity and empowerment for a brighter, more compassionate tomorrow, and discussions were held about positive collaborations with India and Spain," Samarthanam Trust said in a statement.

