CABI unveils Indian team jersey ahead of inaugural Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind, 2025

New Delhi [India], October 29 : Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), along with IndusInd Bank, on Wednesday unveiled Team India's official jersey for the upcoming historic inaugural Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025, set to begin on November 11.

The launch event was graced by Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Chairman of the CABI and Founder & Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, alongside CABI officials, the team's Captain and Vice-Captain, and Matilda Lobo, Executive Vice President & Head - Corporate Social Responsibility, Meenakshi Lekhi - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Chair, Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind, 2025, HE Mahishini Colonne High Commissioner, Sri Lanka High Commissioner to India, the official supporters of Team India.

IndusInd Bank has been a proud supporter of blind cricket for over a decade, consistently championing initiatives that promote inclusivity and empowerment through sports. Their long-standing association with the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) reflects the bank's deep commitment to creating equal opportunities for visually impaired athletes through their CSR initiative.

The unveiling of the jersey marked a moment of immense pride as the Indian squad gears up to represent the nation in the world's first-ever Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will be played across New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Colombo from November 11-23, 2025, featuring seven participating countries Australia, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA.

Speaking on the occasion, CABI chairman Kivadasannavar said, "This is a moment of great pride not just for CABI but for the entire nation. These women have shown immense determination and resilience to reach this stage. The jersey symbolises their hard work, unity, and the spirit of inclusivity that this World Cup (Cricket for the Blind) represents. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to IndusInd Bank for their continued support and belief in the vision of empowering visually impaired athletes."

Lobo, Executive Vice President & Head - Corporate Social Responsibility, IndusInd Bank, said, "At IndusInd Bank, we believe in the power of sport to transform lives and foster inclusion. Supporting the Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind is not just about the sportit's about celebrating courage, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of these athletes. The team jersey resonates this ethos, and we are proud to stand alongside these remarkable women as they break barriers and inspire a new generation."

"It's a dream come true to wear the jersey and represent India at the T20 Women's World Cup for the Blind," said the Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind - Deepika TC

"It is my privilege and honour to lead the team in the first-ever World Cup. I played the IBSA World Games and was part of the winning squad. We have all grown over the years from where we started, and the entire team knows how important this World Cup is to all of us individually and in promoting cricket for the blind in India. We have worked hard to be here and will continue to be humble on and off the field to strive for better. Thank you, IndusInd Bank, for supporting us in our journey of transformation," she added.

Addressing the Media, Lekhi - Chair, Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind, 2025 expressed "I have been associated with the cause of Specially Abled Blind persons for more than three decades and Cricket Association for the Blind in India and the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled for over a decade. During this journey, I have witnessed the unwavering passion and commitment of players and officials striving to bring glory to our nation. The launch of Dream Cricket for Women marks an inspiring new chapter, and I am truly delighted to be part of this remarkable initiative not only in supporting the organizers but also in celebrating the incredible women athletes whose dedication, hard work, and success inspire us all. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the participating teams in this inaugural World Cup. May this event serve as a beacon of hope, reminding us that with perseverance and determination, the sky is truly the limit for our dreams. Special abilities are no deterrence to our shared aspirations, let us fructify all those aspirations including winning a World Cup in cricket for India"

Speaking at the occasion, HE Colonne, Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India said "Cricket holds a very special place in the hearts of both Indians and Sri Lankans, and the upcoming World Cup is set to be a truly significant event for fans across the region. For us, it's also a meaningful opportunity to raise awareness about the abilities of visually impaired individuals and to highlight that no challenge can hold them back. As Ms Meenakshi Lekhi rightly said, it's about focusing on ability, not disability. I'm confident that the people of Sri Lanka are just as excited and enthusiastic about the World Cup as everyone here."

A total of six nations will participate in the inaugural World Cup. Australia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United States of America and the host India. Five participating teams are scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on November 10, ahead of the grand inauguration ceremony on November 11 at Modern School Barakhambaa, New Delhi. The tournament will feature 15 league matches, two semi-finals, and a grand finale. Pakistan will play all the matches at the neutral venue in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

CABI, the cricketing arm of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, is the proud organiser of this landmark World Cup, reflecting India's leadership in creating equitable platforms for athletes with disabilities, especially women.

India's Squad List:

B1 Category: Simu Das, P. Karuna Kumari, Anu Kumari, Jamuna Rani Tudu, Kavya V

B2 Category: Anekha Devi, Basanti Hansdah, Simranjeet Kour, Sunita Sarathe, Parbati Marndi

B3 Category: Deepika T C (Captain), Phula Soren, Ganga S Kadam (Vice -Captain) , Kavya N R, Sushma Patel, Durga Yevle.

