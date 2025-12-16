Cameron Green Becomes Most EXPENSIVE Overseas Player in IPL History, Sold to KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) for Rs 25.20 Crore at IPL 2026 Auction

IPL Auction 2026: Australia all rounder Cameron Green was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The franchise spent big to secure the 26 year old who is seen as one of the brightest talents in world cricket.

Green entered the auction in the batters category which helped push his value higher. His name was called early in the first set and sparked an intense bidding war before KKR sealed the deal.

Green has already played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. He featured for Mumbai Indians in 2023 where he scored 452 runs and took six wickets. He then turned out for RCB in 2024 scoring 255 runs and picking up 10 wickets.

The Australian has made his mark across all formats at the international level. KKR will hope his batting power and seam bowling add balance to their squad in the upcoming season.