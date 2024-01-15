Melbourne [Australia], January 15 : Australia's young all-rounder Cameron Green isn't feeling any pressure as he is going to embrace the number four spot in the Test team.

Green was brushed away from the team during Australia's recent triumph against Pakistan in the three-match Test series.

Following David Warner's retirement, Steve Smith has moved to the top of the order leaving the number four spot for the 24-year-old for Australia's upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies which will begin on January 17 in Adelaide.

"I don't feel any pressure. Obviously replacing someone like Steve is pretty tough. But I'm just going to play my own way. But I'm obviously grateful for him putting that in his mind and thinking of me. I think he's super excited to be opening. I think it's a win-win," Green said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Green was a part of Australia's Prime Minister XI squad that faced Pakistan in early December. However, he was sidelined from the squad during the three-match series.

"It was pretty obvious. There wasn't really a need to explain. I think Mitch is playing some incredible cricket and has done for a few years. I totally understood where they were going with that. But at the same time, I was grateful to be with the team so I could still work on my own craft and try and put my name back in the hat," Green said on his omission.

Green also reflected on the jam-packed 2023 schedule, which included the IPL in between the Test tours of India and England contributed to his form.

"I always knew it was going to be a tough year. But also at the same time it's a great opportunity to learn and improve my game and see different environments and different coaching staff as well. I'm grateful I went through it," Green said.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

