Cameron Green registers for IPL 2023 auction

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has registered for the 2023 edition of the IPL, auction which will be held in Kochi on December 23. Green had impressed on the tour of India with two quick fifties opening the batting. However, he had an average outing in the T20Is against West Indies and England at home before the T20 World Cup.

The 10 franchises have to submit their list of retained players by November 15. In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players they release, teams will have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction, taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore. Big names like Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore by SRH), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore by SRH), Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore by LSG), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 crore by RR), Manish Pandey (Rs 4.6 crore by LSG). Lucknow Super Giants are also believed to be on the release list with Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore). The IPL Retention window will officially close on Tuesday (November 15) at 5:00 PM IST.