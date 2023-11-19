Can Australia win their 6th World Cup trophy? A look at records set to be broken in final

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 : Rohit Sharma-led India will square off against Pat Cummins' Australia in the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Even though the Aussies had a sloppy start to the prestigious tournament and lost their first two games against India and South Africa. But still, Pat Cummins' side managed to confirm their spot in the final after staying unbeaten in seven consecutive of the ODI World Cup 2023.

The Aussies finished in third place on the tournament's standings after the league stage matches with 14 points and a +0.841 net run rate.

Here's a look at the records that can be broken by Team Australia if they manage to win the ongoing ODI World Cup:

- Australia can be the first team with the most number of World Cup trophies only if they win the ODI World Cup 2023. The Aussies already tasted five World Cup wins after winning the prestigious tournament in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

- Pat Cummins will have an opportunity to become the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the history of the tournament only if the Aussie skipper bags four more wickets against India. Cummins already has 32 wickets in the Cricket World Cups and can surpass fellow pacer Brett Lee (35).

- Aussie spinner Adam Zampa can equal his teammate Mitchell Starc's record for the most wickets by any bowler in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup. Starc bagged 27 wickets in the 2019 World Cup, but to reach the milestone Zampa need to have a five-wicket haul against India, he already has 22 scalps in this tournament.

- Australia opener David Warner can equal Rohit Sharma's record for most centuries ever at the prestigious event only if the Aussie can reach the three figures in the final. Warner has slammed six hundred in the history of the Cricket World Cup, while the India skipper has seven centuries by his name.

- Waner could reach another milestone of 7000 ODI runs and become the sixth Men's player from Australia if he can score 75 or more against India.

- Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell can become the seventh Aussie player to have scored more than 1000 runs in the history of the Cricket World Cup. But to reach the landmark, Maxwell needs to score 101 in the final.

In the second semi-final match, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. However, Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to clinch a three-wicket win and booked their place in the final game of the tournament.

