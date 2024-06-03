"Can be better in all three departments": Rovma Powel after WI survive PNG scare to win T20 World Cup opener

Guyana [West Indies], June 3 : West Indies captain Rovma Powell hailed Papua New Guinea for their valiant effort and said that he wanted his team to improve in all three departments - bowling, batting, and fielding.

In a low-scoring affair, PNG made West Indies work hard for each run and gave the co-hosts a run for their money while defending 137.

PNG rode high on Sese Bau's fifty and influential 27*-run cameo from Kiplin Doriga. Their efforts helped the visitors put up 136/8 on the board.

With the ball, they kept their line and length tight and hardly left any room for error while defending their total.

After the game, Powell gave PNG credit for the fight that they put up against one of the tournament favourites. But admitted that they ended up giving up 10 to 15 runs more to the opposition.

"Credit has to be given to PNG. I think their plans were simple and they played good cricket. I think (PNG's score of 136 for 8) it's a little, 10 or 15, too much. And as a bowling group that's something we need to work on. They played smartly," Powell said in the post-match presentation.

Alzarri Joseph bagged two scalps but proved to be costly. He conceded two boundaries in the final over. Gudakesh Motie was expensive compared to his compatriot spinners.

During the chase, it took a masterclass chase from Roston Chase for the West Indies to avoid slumping to an early upset in the tournament.

Chase timed his knock to perfection and paced his scoring rate according to the demands of the situation.

He had six runs in his first 12 balls, he ended up scoring 42* off 27 deliveries which was laced with four boundaries and two towering maximums.

"That was very good. Started from a bowling effort, I think he bowled pretty well. And coming at the end, when we were under pressure coming there with composure, and to come out with a winning innings was great for us. I think we can be better in all three departments," Powell concluded.

After clinching a five-wicket win and kicking off their campaign on a winning note, West Indies will face Uganda on June 9 at the Providence Stadium.

