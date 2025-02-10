Can Rohit Sharma deliver consistently? Sanjay Manjrekar weighs in on possibility

New Delhi [India], February 10 : Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on about India captain Rohit Sharma's proficiency in performing constantly as he did in 2019.

After months of scrutiny and questions about his future, Rohit silenced his doubters and critics with a record-breaking century in the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday.

After the swashbuckling display that left the spectators mesmerised, Manjrekar was quick to point out the amount of energy that knock consumed, considering the demanding nature of 50-over cricket.

"You could see it took a lot out of him that inning. Fifty overs cricket can be physically very demanding for bowlers, fielders, and batters. Virat Kohli knows how physically draining it can be, and that is why his fitness level has allowed him to still get those hundreds by running the ones and twos," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo.

He blended his power and endurance to perfection on his way to 119 off 90 deliveries. For his 32nd ODI century, Rohit adopted a different policy. Instead of going all guns blazing from the first ball, he fended off a couple of deliveries before launching his scathing attack.

Rohit's approach wasn't the one that he used to cause menace in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He was a class apart from the rest of his rivals and ended the tournament with 648 runs in nine matches.

Out of his nine appearances, Rohit hammered a century five times and a sole fifty, at a stunning average of 81.00 while striking at 98.33. Consistency was the key to Rohit's success in 2019, and Manjrekar isn't sure about the Indian skipper replicating it in 2025.

"Rohit Sharma had a different template where he didn't have to run too much. It was amazing how he got his second double hundred. But at this stage of his career, when you watched him go through the whole process and get that big hundred, he wanted it. Whether he can do it day in and day out like he did in 2019, we will have to wait and see. I have my doubts. But both versions of Rohit Sharma 2019 and 2023 are excellent for Indian cricket," he said.

Manjrekar went on to emphasise the value of Rohit's knock on a personal and team aspect. According to the 59-year-old, Rohit's 119 was for the team's cause but it held much more valuable to him at a personal level.

"He wasn't as attacking or looking to give India a flyer as he did in the World Cup. But still, when he decides to pace his innings, it is incredible how easily he does it. He was very selective in the way he played his shots. I have a feeling maybe in the next match, he will play again the way he thought was the best for the team, but this one was more for himself. Obviously, he wanted the team to win, but this is the one he will say is for me," he added.

