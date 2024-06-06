"Can single-handedly win match for you": Pakistan pacer Amir backs misfiring duo to regain form

Dallas [USA], June 6 : Pakistan's experienced pacer Mohammad Amir has backed his compatriots Shadab Khan and Azam Khan who are going through a lean run of form.

Pakistan are set to open their campaign against co-hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday.

The Men in Green have been struggling to find the right balance and combination in the team.

Some players have been toiling hard to find their rich vein of form ahead of the tournament opener. Shadab and Azam are Pakistan's two key middle-order players who have been striving hard to regain form.

Ahead of their opening clash on Thursday, Amir backed the misfiring duo and believes that they are just one game away from regaining their form.

"I always say that the player who has performed and proved himself never doubts his ability. Yes, there is a bad patch in cricket. And this happens with every cricketer. All the legends also if you see in the past, sometimes even they can't perform well," Amir said in the pre-match press conference.

During Pakistan's recently concluded series against England, Azam struck just 11 runs in two matches at an average of 5.50.

While Shadab managed to put up just three runs in two matches. Even with the ball, he found it hard to make an impact with the ball. In the second T20I, he registered his worst bowling figures in the T20I format. He went wicketless and gave 75 runs in 7 overs across both matches.

"And no doubts on the ability and quality of Shadab and Azam. They play and perform all over the world. They are one game away - the kind of players that they are, they can single-handedly win the match for you," he added.

Amir will feature alongside four pacers to spearhead Pakistan's bowling line-up. To feature in the ongoing World Cup, Amir reversed his retirement. He was a part of Pakistan's playing XI during their build-up series against Ireland and England.

Pakistan T20 WC squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

USA T20 WC squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor