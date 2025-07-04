"Can talk whatever you want": Jadeja's bold reply to England spin coach's "100 per cent" win remark

Birmingham [UK], July 4 : India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja delivered a bold statement in reply to England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel's remark that the hosts have a "100 per cent" chance to stand triumphant in the second Test. In his scathing reply, Jadeja declared that a team needs to "perform" and take 20 wickets, as anybody can talk whatever they like during a press conference.

After the end of the second day's play, filled with a fair share of entertainment, the element of spice entered the picture when Jadeja gave a no-nonsense take on Patel's strong claim about England's chances of success.

In reply to India's daunting 587, England were rattled early after Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj made early inroads. The duo bowled in tandem and removed Ben Duckett (0), Ollie Pope (0) and Zak Crawley (19) within the blink of an eye. Joe Root and Harry Brook stitched a comeback by raising an unbeaten 52-run stand to propel England to 77/3 at the end of a pulsating day.

Despite the peculiar position England finds itself in, Patel was adamant about the prospect of the Three Lions staging a victory at the end of the second day.

"100 per cent. I've said this many a time in front of all of you, and you keep laughing at me. But we'll go back in there, and we'll have a quick chat about how the day's gone, and what might look forward for tomorrow," Patel told reporters after the end of the second day.

Jadeja, who blazed his way to a priceless 89, didn't mince his words when asked about Patel's claim and said, "In a press conference, you can talk whatever you want, that is none of my business. You have to go out there, perform and take those 20 wickets. That is what matters."

India thrived on its captain Shubman Gill's swashbuckling 269(387), laced with a whopping 30 fours and three towering maximums. Gill tantalised England's bowling attack, bereft of experience, with his surreal strokeplay, a blend of aggression and caution.

England would need a similar performance from its established stars. Patel feels Root and Brook, "the two greatest" batters at the crease, can turn the tide in the hosts' favour.

"I just think we'll find another way to do it. We'll just try to find another way to get over the line. And I think that's the beauty of the team that we have, and the players that we have, and the belief they have in how they want to go and play the game," Patel said.

"We've got two of the greatest batters in the world at the crease at the moment, and hopefully they'll go back in tomorrow, and they really nestle in, and really question what could be a good day's cricket for England," he added.

