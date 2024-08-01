Canada G20: Bangla Tigers, Brampton Wolves register contrasting wins

Brampton [Canada], August 1 : Bangla Tigers Mississauga moved to the second spot in the leaderboard after recording a four-wicket win over the Surrey Jaguars before Brampton Wolves got their act together to return to winning ways with a six-wicket triumph over Vancouver Knights.

Electing to bat, Vancouver Knights rode on a late surge from Scottish veteran Richie Berrington (38 not out) and Pakistan's white-ball specialist Asif Ali (36 not out off 17 balls) to post a competitive 149/4. Coming together with the Knights struggling at 90/4 by the 16th over, the duo provided the much-needed impetus to the Knights' innings with an undefeated 59-run partnership.

In response, David Warner led the chase with a brisk 20-ball 25 till a flurry of wickets almost derailed the Wolves' effort. With the team needing some solidity, the Australian duo of Beau Webster (49 not out) and Nick Hobson (37 not out) led the fightback with an unbeaten 86-run fifth-wicket partnership to give the Wolves their second win in four outings.

Wiese's all-round show saves the day for Bangla Tigers

Namibian star David Wiese's all-around efforts (27 not out and 2/17) helped Bangla Tigers Mississauga beat Surrey Jaguars by four wickets and jump to the second spot in the standings.

Opting to bat, Surrey were bundled out for 101 in 19.5 overs. The Jaguars then almost stoutly defended the meagre total led by a three-wicket haul by veteran West Indies star Sunil Narine before Mississauga secured the win with an over to spare.

Mississauga are now on six points, having won three of the four matches they have played so far while Surrey are at fourth with two points after a solitary victory from three games.

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam was the most successful among the Mississauga bowlers with figures of 3/11. Fellow Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan and Wiese picked up two wickets each.

Shoriful struck the first blow when he sent back Narine, which triggered a rapid downfall of the Surrey batting with the Jaguars reduced to 46/8 by the end of the 10th over. Marcus Stoinis (36) and Logan van Beek (31) were the only Surrey batters to put up a semblance of a fight and ensured that the Surrey got to the three-figure mark.

Mississauga also ran into trouble early during the chase. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed by Ben Lister in the very first over before Narine picked up three quick wickets as the Tigers were reduced to 31/4 in the ninth over. Wiese then led the fightback with an unbeaten 27 as the Mississauga lower order managed to hold on for the win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor