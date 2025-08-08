Canada Super 60 to illuminate BC Place in Vancouver from October 8

Vancouver [Canada], August 8 : A new chapter for Canadian cricket is about to begin. The Canada Super 60, an exciting ten-over-a-side cricket league featuring some of the world's top players, is set to launch at BC Place Stadium from October 8 to October 13. This marks the first time international cricket of this level will be played indoors, under lights, at a top-tier venue on Canada's West Coast a truly historic moment for the sport in North America.

The tournament will showcase men's and women's competition as part of its debut season, making it one of the most inclusive and ambitious cricket initiatives in Canadian history.

With Canada recently qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup, the timing couldn't be better. Gurdeep Klair, Treasurer of Cricket Canada and a member of the ICC Executive Committee, believes the Canada Super 60 can be a landmark in the country's cricket development.

"This tournament is a stepping stone for the next generation of Canadian cricketers. It offers them high-quality exposure in a professional setting, right here at home. Playing at a globally recognised venue like BC Place demonstrates the significant progress Canadian cricket has made taking the sport to this level is historic. And having a women's competition from Day One sends a strong message to young girls across the country: cricket is for them too, and they can aspire big," said Gurdeep Klair.

Former Scotland captain and now Assistant Tournament Director, Kyle Coetzer, shared his excitement about the venue and its impact.

"Canada Super 60 is a truly unique opportunity a tournament that blends top-tier entertainment with real development potential. It will benefit players not just from Canada but from associate nations across the world, offering them a platform to compete, grow, and learn alongside international stars. With player registration now open, the enthusiasm around the tournament is already palpable. It's a moment for players to challenge themselves and excite fans in one of the most dynamic sporting environments anywhere," said Kyle Coetzer.

Vancouver will witness a cricket event like never before fast-paced matches under a retractable roof, electrifying fan experiences, and a celebration of sport, community, and culture all in one. With prime-time games scheduled throughout the week, the Canada Super 60 is set to establish Vancouver as a global cricket destination.

