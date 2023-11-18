Cannot take Australia lightly, says BCCI president Binny ahead of India's World Cup title clash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 : Ahead of India's ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny expressed hope that Men in Blue will come out on top and adviced the team not to take five-time champions Australia lightly.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India will be looking to lift the trophy for the third time while Aussies will be looking forward to make it their sixth title win.

"India has played very good cricket so far. We have won all the matches which is a record in World Cup cricket. I think India has done very well but it is going to be a good game. You cannot take Australia lightly. They are a good side. They have won five World Cups. So, hopefully, India will come tomorrow on top," said Binny to media at Ahmedabad.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

